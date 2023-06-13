$967.70K in average volume shows that GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is heading in the right direction

June 09, 2023, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) trading session started at the price of $3.80, that was -4.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.645 before settling in for the closing price of $3.83. A 52-week range for GRWG has been $2.77 – $8.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 80.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.10%. With a float of $57.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.10, operating margin of -14.40, and the pretax margin is -59.90.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GrowGeneration Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -58.87 while generating a return on equity of -55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.80 in the near term. At $3.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are 61,038K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 233.82 million. As of now, sales total 278,170 K while income totals -163,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 56,830 K while its last quarter net income were -6,130 K.