A look at Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 12, 2023, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) trading session started at the price of $5.22, that was 2.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.355 and dropped to $5.18 before settling in for the closing price of $5.19. A 52-week range for CIM has been $4.48 – $10.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -9.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -202.90%. With a float of $228.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.47, operating margin of -25.58, and the pretax margin is -74.13.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chimera Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -74.09 while generating a return on equity of -16.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -202.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Looking closely at Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. However, in the short run, Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.39. Second resistance stands at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.04.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

There are 232,096K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.25 billion. As of now, sales total 773,120 K while income totals -513,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 189,250 K while its last quarter net income were 57,370 K.