A look at Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 12, 2023, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) opened at $0.25, lower -4.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for CYBN have ranged from $0.21 to $1.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.50% at the time writing. With a float of $147.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.89 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.29%, while institutional ownership is 7.86%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cybin Inc. (CYBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc., CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 2.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3212, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4483. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2457. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2593. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1997.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

There are currently 200,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -53,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,920 K.

