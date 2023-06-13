A look at EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 12, 2023, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) trading session started at the price of $210.89, that was 3.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $221.30 and dropped to $210.89 before settling in for the closing price of $211.33. A 52-week range for EPAM has been $197.99 – $462.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.10%. With a float of $55.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 59300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.54, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +10.51.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward EPAM Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of EPAM Systems Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 350,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $350.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for $440.84, making the entire transaction worth $5,877,720. This insider now owns 7,572 shares in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.34) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.82.

During the past 100 days, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $260.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $322.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $222.57 in the near term. At $227.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $232.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $201.75.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Key Stats

There are 57,906K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.62 billion. As of now, sales total 4,825 M while income totals 419,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,211 M while its last quarter net income were 102,290 K.