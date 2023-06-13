Search
A look at First BanCorp.’s (FBP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On June 12, 2023, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) opened at $12.60, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.825 and dropped to $12.40 before settling in for the closing price of $12.71. Price fluctuations for FBP have ranged from $10.18 to $16.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.10% at the time writing. With a float of $177.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3133 employees.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 34,827. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 84,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $12.65, making the entire transaction worth $6,325. This insider now owns 25,928 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +30.76 while generating a return on equity of 17.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Looking closely at First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 52.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. However, in the short run, First BanCorp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.75. Second resistance stands at $13.00. The third major resistance level sits at $13.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.90.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

There are currently 179,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 985,710 K according to its annual income of 305,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 274,910 K and its income totaled 70,700 K.

