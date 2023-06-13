A major move is in the offing as Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) market cap hits 304.08 million

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $1.93, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.025 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has traded in a range of $1.25-$3.59.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.10%. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.93 million.

The firm has a total of 14200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gannett Co. Inc., GCI], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0900. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6800.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 304.08 million has total of 149,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,945 M in contrast with the sum of -78,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 668,920 K and last quarter income was 10,340 K.