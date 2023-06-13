A major move is in the offing as Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) market cap hits 2.21 billion

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.89, plunging -5.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.98 and dropped to $5.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Within the past 52 weeks, GETY’s price has moved between $3.42 and $37.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 150.00%. With a float of $193.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 3,053. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 494 shares at a rate of $6.18, taking the stock ownership to the 29,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 47,372 for $6.12, making the entire transaction worth $289,917. This insider now owns 29,506 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Looking closely at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.90. Second resistance stands at $6.22. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.21 billion based on 397,101K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 926,240 K and income totals -77,550 K. The company made 235,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.