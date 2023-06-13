Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) market cap hits 28.93 billion

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) stock priced at $150.89, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.37 and dropped to $149.12 before settling in for the closing price of $150.48. SPOT’s price has ranged from $69.29 to $157.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 23.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.90%. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8359 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spotify Technology S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 513.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Looking closely at Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.47.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.73. However, in the short run, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.61. Second resistance stands at $152.61. The third major resistance level sits at $153.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $147.11.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.93 billion, the company has a total of 190,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,356 M while annual income is -453,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,265 M while its latest quarter income was -241,520 K.

