A major move is in the offing as WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) market cap hits 158.43 million

Markets

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) stock priced at $0.83, up 27.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. MAPS’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $5.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -250.90%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 580 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 22,394. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 27,043 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 446,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s General Counsel sold 9,957 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $8,245. This insider now owns 153,764 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WM Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2771. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1700 in the near term. At $1.2799, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4599. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7001. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5902.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 158.43 million, the company has a total of 148,060K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 215,530 K while annual income is -115,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,010 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) plunged -47.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Zack King -
Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.68, plunging -47.44% from the previous trading...
Read more

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.24 million

Steve Mayer -
June 12, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trading session started at the price of $7.62, that was 4.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 31.68% for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On June 12, 2023, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) opened at $7.80, higher 6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

