ACB (Aurora Cannabis Inc.) climbed 5.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $0.532, up 5.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has traded in a range of $0.49-$1.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 65.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.30%. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1338 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.84 million, its volume of 2.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 9.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9799. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5812 in the near term. At $0.6031, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6362. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5262, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4931. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4712.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 247.89 million has total of 351,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 174,880 K in contrast with the sum of -1,357 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,480 K and last quarter income was -48,210 K.

