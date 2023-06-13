Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) posted a 7.12% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 12, 2023, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) trading session started at the price of $3.75, that was 4.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.99 and dropped to $3.715 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. A 52-week range for ARAY has been $1.70 – $3.86.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.30%. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.52 million.

The firm has a total of 1044 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accuray Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 92,896. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 26,168 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 542,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,637 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,361. This insider now owns 405,855 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.15. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.48.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

There are 95,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 368.40 million. As of now, sales total 429,910 K while income totals -5,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 118,060 K while its last quarter net income were 600 K.