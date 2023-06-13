Search
Zack King
ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 421,530 K

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) stock priced at $17.68, up 2.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.17 and dropped to $17.54 before settling in for the closing price of $17.59. ACVA’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.30%. With a float of $124.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.69 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 6,235,540. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 342,236 shares at a rate of $18.22, taking the stock ownership to the 325,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 30,338 for $18.12, making the entire transaction worth $549,725. This insider now owns 667,617 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACV Auctions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was better than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.74. However, in the short run, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.23. Second resistance stands at $18.52. The third major resistance level sits at $18.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.97.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.98 billion, the company has a total of 159,735K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 421,530 K while annual income is -102,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 119,630 K while its latest quarter income was -18,200 K.

