Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) kicked off at the price of $0.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 09, 2023, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) trading session started at the price of $0.722, that was -4.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7684 and dropped to $0.6891 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. A 52-week range for ADN has been $0.60 – $4.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -222.00%. With a float of $37.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.90 million.

The firm has a total of 175 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8082. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7512. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7994. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8305. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6719, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6408. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5926.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

There are 52,262K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.79 million. As of now, sales total 7,840 K while income totals -74,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 980 K while its last quarter net income were -11,990 K.