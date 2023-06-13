agilon health inc. (AGL) soared 1.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $20.99, up 1.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.29 and dropped to $20.81 before settling in for the closing price of $20.77. AGL’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $29.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 747 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 1,958,937,549. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 94,173,804 shares at a rate of $20.80, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 25,000 for $23.14, making the entire transaction worth $578,535. This insider now owns 79,543 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are agilon health inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.26 in the near term. At $21.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.30.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.80 billion, the company has a total of 414,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,708 M while annual income is -106,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,136 M while its latest quarter income was 16,020 K.