Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $1.30. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.24-$1.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 116,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 95,478 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 574,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 63,186 for $1.22, making the entire transaction worth $77,270. This insider now owns 524,344 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9367, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6144. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3267 in the near term. At $1.3933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1067.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 232.39 million has total of 185,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 292,600 K in contrast with the sum of -92,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,130 K and last quarter income was -26,220 K.