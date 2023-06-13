Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

June 12, 2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) trading session started at the price of $7.12, that was 4.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.505 and dropped to $7.11 before settling in for the closing price of $7.10. A 52-week range for ALHC has been $4.88 – $19.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.30%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1037 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alignment Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 20,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,290 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 709,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $210,946. This insider now owns 2,346,773 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -54.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Looking closely at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.23. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.74. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.79.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

There are 188,382K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.37 billion. As of now, sales total 1,434 M while income totals -149,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 439,160 K while its last quarter net income were -37,280 K.