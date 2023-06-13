Search
Shaun Noe
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is 1.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $1.58, up 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Over the past 52 weeks, APE has traded in a range of $0.65-$10.50.

While this was happening, with a float of $971.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $974.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2787 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,210,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 136,122,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,595,000. This insider now owns 138,122,084 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

The latest stats from [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., APE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.58 million was inferior to 20.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5670, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0572.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Its annual sales at the moment are 3,911 M in contrast with the sum of -973,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 954,400 K and last quarter income was -235,500 K.

