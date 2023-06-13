Search
Steve Mayer
American International Group Inc. (AIG) last year’s performance of 0.61% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 12, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) opened at $56.58, lower -1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.8601 and dropped to $55.53 before settling in for the closing price of $56.88. Price fluctuations for AIG have ranged from $45.66 to $64.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $716.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $738.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26200 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 1,214,687,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 74,750,000 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 426,395,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 80,000,000 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,680,000,000. This insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Looking closely at American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 57.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.21. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.88. Second resistance stands at $57.53. The third major resistance level sits at $58.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.22.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are currently 723,753K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,437 M according to its annual income of 10,276 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,984 M and its income totaled 30,000 K.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,501 M

Shaun Noe -
June 12, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $24.42, that was 0.87% jump from the session before....
Read more

Haleon plc (HLN) is expecting 6.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On June 12, 2023, Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) opened at $8.15, lower -0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Blackstone Inc. (BX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of 5.11%

Zack King -
A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) stock priced at $88.68, up 1.93% from the previous day...
Read more

