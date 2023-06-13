AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,501 M

June 12, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $24.42, that was 0.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.49 and dropped to $24.15 before settling in for the closing price of $24.19. A 52-week range for AU has been $11.94 – $30.26.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.30%. With a float of $413.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32594 employees.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.81% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 183.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.54 in the near term. At $24.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 418,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.29 billion. As of now, sales total 4,501 M while income totals 297,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 986,000 K while its last quarter net income were 159,000 K.