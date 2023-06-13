Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) with a beta value of 1.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $35.95, up 2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.93 and dropped to $35.915 before settling in for the closing price of $36.09. Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has traded in a range of $25.42-$40.28.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.20%. With a float of $66.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.97 million.

The firm has a total of 549 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 353,549. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 9,790 shares at a rate of $36.11, taking the stock ownership to the 15,568 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.71 while generating a return on equity of 68.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., APAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.92 billion has total of 79,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 993,290 K in contrast with the sum of 206,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 234,510 K and last quarter income was 50,750 K.