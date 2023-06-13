Search
Zack King
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.02 million

On June 12, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) opened at $17.20,. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.47 and dropped to $16.70 before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Price fluctuations for ASB have ranged from $14.47 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.40% at the time writing. With a float of $146.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.76 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 48,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 42,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 5,750 for $17.35, making the entire transaction worth $99,773. This insider now owns 5,750 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], we can find that recorded value of 1.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.81. The third major resistance level sits at $18.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.83.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are currently 150,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,428 M according to its annual income of 366,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 504,890 K and its income totaled 103,360 K.

