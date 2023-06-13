ATIP (ATI Physical Therapy Inc.) dropped -5.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1842, plunging -5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.188 and dropped to $0.1638 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, ATIP’s price has moved between $0.15 and $2.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.40%. With a float of $201.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.86, operating margin of -8.41, and the pretax margin is -85.20.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 7,162. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 30,476 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 560,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer bought 45,000 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $24,615. This insider now owns 133,652 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -77.46 while generating a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Looking closely at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2328, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5175. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1841. Second resistance stands at $0.1981. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1497. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1357.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.86 million based on 207,384K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 635,670 K and income totals -492,380 K. The company made 166,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.