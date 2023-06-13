Bank OZK (OZK) posted a 6.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $39.81, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.79 and dropped to $39.06 before settling in for the closing price of $39.71. Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has traded in a range of $30.72-$49.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $120.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2646 employees.

Bank OZK (OZK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.38) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank OZK’s (OZK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Looking closely at Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.39. However, in the short run, Bank OZK’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.31. Second resistance stands at $41.42. The third major resistance level sits at $42.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.14 billion has total of 125,444K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,381 M in contrast with the sum of 564,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 476,530 K and last quarter income was 169,900 K.