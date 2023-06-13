Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) last year’s performance of -32.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.09, up 7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. BITF’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 75.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -980.70%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Looking closely at Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1060, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9516. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2100. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0100.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 357.97 million, the company has a total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 142,430 K while annual income is -239,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,050 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.