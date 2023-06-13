Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

California Water Service Group (CWT) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On June 12, 2023, California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) opened at $56.33, lower -4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.80 and dropped to $53.02 before settling in for the closing price of $56.34. Price fluctuations for CWT have ranged from $48.46 to $66.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 4.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -222.30% at the time writing. With a float of $54.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1225 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.29, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +12.01.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of California Water Service Group is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 56,790. In this transaction VP, Engineering of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $56.79, taking the stock ownership to the 12,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 469 for $64.89, making the entire transaction worth $30,433. This insider now owns 28,636 shares in total.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.34 while generating a return on equity of 7.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for California Water Service Group (CWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of California Water Service Group (CWT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, California Water Service Group’s (CWT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.08 in the near term. At $58.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Key Stats

There are currently 55,991K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 846,430 K according to its annual income of 96,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 131,100 K and its income totaled -22,210 K.

