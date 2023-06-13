Can Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) hike of 20.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.17, soaring 13.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Within the past 52 weeks, DFLI’s price has moved between $2.52 and $28.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 171 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.83, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -288.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

The latest stats from [Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., DFLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.63 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. The third support level lies at $1.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 147.81 million based on 45,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 86,250 K and income totals -39,570 K. The company made 18,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.