Celanese Corporation (CE) kicked off at the price of $114.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 12, 2023, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) trading session started at the price of $113.84, that was 0.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.96 and dropped to $113.0901 before settling in for the closing price of $113.63. A 52-week range for CE has been $86.71 – $151.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.10%. With a float of $108.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13263 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.54, operating margin of +13.86, and the pretax margin is +14.69.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celanese Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Celanese Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 214,580. In this transaction SVP, EM of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $107.29, taking the stock ownership to the 47,165 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s SVP – Acetyls bought 1,008 for $101.69, making the entire transaction worth $102,503. This insider now owns 11,597 shares in total.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.64) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 38.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.44% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celanese Corporation (CE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Looking closely at Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corporation’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.84. However, in the short run, Celanese Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.86. Second resistance stands at $117.34. The third major resistance level sits at $118.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.12.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

There are 108,788K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.66 billion. As of now, sales total 9,673 M while income totals 1,894 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,853 M while its last quarter net income were 91,000 K.