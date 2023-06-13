Celestica Inc. (CLS) soared 3.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 12, 2023, Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) trading session started at the price of $13.08, that was 3.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.555 and dropped to $13.015 before settling in for the closing price of $13.03. A 52-week range for CLS has been $8.21 – $14.28.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.50%. With a float of $102.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26324 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.22, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is +2.81.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celestica Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Celestica Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.01 while generating a return on equity of 9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.70% during the next five years compared to 9.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celestica Inc. (CLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.67 in the near term. At $13.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.59.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Key Stats

There are 120,683K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 7,250 M while income totals 145,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,838 M while its last quarter net income were 24,700 K.