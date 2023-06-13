CENX (Century Aluminum Company) climbed 6.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 12, 2023, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $8.33, that was 6.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.05 and dropped to $8.33 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $12.97.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1956 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 130,500. In this transaction SVP, Strategy & Business Dev’t of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $7.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 49,568 for $8.88, making the entire transaction worth $440,313. This insider now owns 64,400 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.51. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.80.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 92,324K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 844.75 million. As of now, sales total 2,777 M while income totals -14,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 552,400 K while its last quarter net income were -38,600 K.