Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) volume exceeds 1.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, plunging -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Within the past 52 weeks, CCO’s price has moved between $0.91 and $2.14.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.00%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3643. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3633 in the near term. At $1.4067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2233.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 637.35 million based on 482,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,481 M and income totals -96,600 K. The company made 545,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.