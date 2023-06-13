Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.61 million

On June 12, 2023, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) opened at $23.60, higher 4.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.86 and dropped to $23.49 before settling in for the closing price of $23.47. Price fluctuations for YOU have ranged from $18.64 to $34.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.40% at the time writing. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3056 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.89, operating margin of -29.50, and the pretax margin is -26.86.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 27,290. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $27.29, taking the stock ownership to the 21,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 1,000 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $26,030. This insider now owns 22,894 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.99 while generating a return on equity of -23.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Looking closely at Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 15.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.73. However, in the short run, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.14. Second resistance stands at $25.69. The third major resistance level sits at $26.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.40.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

There are currently 153,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 437,430 K according to its annual income of -65,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,360 K and its income totaled -5,220 K.