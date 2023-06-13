Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) volume exceeds 1.46 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock priced at $1.35, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4897 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. CGEN’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $2.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.20%. With a float of $81.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.57, operating margin of -471.65, and the pretax margin is -448.48.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -449.25 while generating a return on equity of -36.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compugen Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Looking closely at Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8511. However, in the short run, Compugen Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4731. Second resistance stands at $1.5663. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6428. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2269. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1337.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.88 million, the company has a total of 86,625K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,500 K while annual income is -33,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,500 K while its latest quarter income was -3,090 K.