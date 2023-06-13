Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) with a beta value of 1.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 12, 2023, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) opened at $1.67, higher 4.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.66 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Price fluctuations for CRON have ranged from $1.66 to $3.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 86.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.10% at the time writing. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 626 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.47, operating margin of -126.23, and the pretax margin is -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.85%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 65,074. In this transaction Director of this company bought 37,500 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,402,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $179,650. This insider now owns 1,376,054 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.45 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4618. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $1.8233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5867.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

There are currently 380,816K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 896.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 91,900 K according to its annual income of -168,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,140 K and its income totaled -19,170 K.