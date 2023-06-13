DatChat Inc. (DATS) average volume reaches $68.45K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) stock priced at $0.48, up 20.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.538 and dropped to $0.4161 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. DATS’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.50%. With a float of $17.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -283.62, operating margin of -24075.93, and the pretax margin is -26266.01.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DatChat Inc. is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 9,799. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 14,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,764,275 shares.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -26266.01 while generating a return on equity of -74.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DatChat Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 205.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of DatChat Inc. (DATS)

Looking closely at DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, DatChat Inc.’s (DATS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4252, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5645. However, in the short run, DatChat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5439. Second resistance stands at $0.6019. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6658. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4220, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3581. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3001.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.38 million, the company has a total of 20,234K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50 K while annual income is -12,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,400 K.