DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 30.45% last month.

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) stock priced at $14.40, down -0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.51 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $14.44. DBRG’s price has ranged from $9.99 to $23.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -14.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.00%. With a float of $135.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.45 million.

In an organization with 300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,471,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,911,944 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.13 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.89 million. That was better than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.51. Second resistance stands at $14.70. The third major resistance level sits at $14.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. The third support level lies at $13.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.32 billion, the company has a total of 162,051K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,145 M while annual income is -321,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250,160 K while its latest quarter income was -197,800 K.