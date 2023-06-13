Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock priced at $131.57, up 1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.32 and dropped to $131.1925 before settling in for the closing price of $131.77. DLTR’s price has ranged from $128.85 to $175.68 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.30%. With a float of $218.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.43, operating margin of +8.03, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar Tree Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 248,917. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,790 shares at a rate of $139.06, taking the stock ownership to the 15,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,100 for $142.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,008,200. This insider now owns 7,118 shares in total.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.70 while generating a return on equity of 19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dollar Tree Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Looking closely at Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.06.

During the past 100 days, Dollar Tree Inc.’s (DLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.45. However, in the short run, Dollar Tree Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.30. Second resistance stands at $136.37. The third major resistance level sits at $138.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $129.04.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.83 billion, the company has a total of 220,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,332 M while annual income is 1,615 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,324 M while its latest quarter income was 299,000 K.