Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.68% last month.

On June 12, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $11.41, higher 4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.96 and dropped to $11.30 before settling in for the closing price of $11.39. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $9.42 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 366.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 258.10% at the time writing. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 351 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 10,550,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $10.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President & COO sold 17,515 for $10.90, making the entire transaction worth $190,914. This insider now owns 3,187 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.14 in the near term. At $12.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.06. The third support level lies at $10.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 127,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 722,680 K according to its annual income of 293,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,930 K and its income totaled -24,330 K.