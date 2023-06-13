E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) soared 5.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.16, soaring 5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.415 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ETWO’s price has moved between $3.92 and $8.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -218.10%. With a float of $253.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4017 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.94, operating margin of -3.44, and the pretax margin is -148.81.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 113.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 69,804. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $5.37, taking the stock ownership to the 253,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for $4.53, making the entire transaction worth $58,922. This insider now owns 204,478 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -99.46 while generating a return on equity of -22.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -218.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

The latest stats from [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.62 million was superior to 1.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.96.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.64 billion based on 302,405K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 652,220 K and income totals -648,700 K. The company made 166,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -273,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.