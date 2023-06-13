Fiserv Inc. (FI) is expecting 12.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) stock priced at $117.05, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.77 and dropped to $116.64 before settling in for the closing price of $116.82. FI’s price has ranged from $87.03 to $122.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 96.60%. With a float of $612.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $626.90 million.

The firm has a total of 41000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of +21.93, and the pretax margin is +16.42.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fiserv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.13% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fiserv Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv Inc. (FI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fiserv Inc., FI], we can find that recorded value of 8.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv Inc.’s (FI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.34.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 71.66 billion, the company has a total of 628,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 390,360 K while annual income is -156,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,841 K while its latest quarter income was -12,617 K.