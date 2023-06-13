FREY (FREYR Battery) climbed 2.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 12, 2023, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was 2.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.65 and dropped to $7.30 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. A 52-week range for FREY has been $6.20 – $16.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $113.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.71 million.

The firm has a total of 212 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FREYR Battery stocks. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 16.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by $0.19. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FREYR Battery (FREY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FREYR Battery, FREY], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.86. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are 139,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.08 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -98,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -12,730 K.