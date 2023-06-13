Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock priced at $9.42, up 0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.719 and dropped to $9.39 before settling in for the closing price of $9.36. ULCC’s price has ranged from $7.61 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.80%. With a float of $215.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6470 employees.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,026,802. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 111,333 shares at a rate of $9.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,264,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 82,616 for $9.20, making the entire transaction worth $760,381. This insider now owns 78,949 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.62 in the near term. At $9.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.96.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.02 billion, the company has a total of 218,517K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,326 M while annual income is -37,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 848,000 K while its latest quarter income was -13,000 K.