GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) with a beta value of 0.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 12, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) trading session started at the price of $11.46, that was 5.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.26 and dropped to $11.27 before settling in for the closing price of $11.35. A 52-week range for GDS has been $8.41 – $35.62.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.00%. With a float of $176.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.35, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GDS Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GDS Holdings Limited, GDS], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.42.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are 186,898K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.26 billion. As of now, sales total 1,386 M while income totals -188,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 350,770 K while its last quarter net income were -69,360 K.