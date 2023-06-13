GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) volume exceeds 5.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 12, 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) opened at $77.25, higher 1.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.31 and dropped to $76.90 before settling in for the closing price of $77.10. Price fluctuations for GEHC have ranged from $53.00 to $87.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

The firm has a total of 50000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 191,336. In this transaction CEO, Ultrasound of this company sold 2,473 shares at a rate of $77.37, taking the stock ownership to the 22,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 70,629 for $77.69, making the entire transaction worth $5,487,379. This insider now owns 63,796 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC], we can find that recorded value of 10.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.24. The third major resistance level sits at $80.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

There are currently 454,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,341 M according to its annual income of 1,916 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,707 M and its income totaled 372,000 K.