Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is expecting -30.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 12, 2023, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) opened at $5.65, lower -7.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.74 and dropped to $5.38 before settling in for the closing price of $5.88. Price fluctuations for GTE have ranged from $5.07 to $19.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 226.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +44.64, and the pretax margin is +34.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 701,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $129,000. This insider now owns 4,042,135 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +19.54 while generating a return on equity of 38.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 47.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Looking closely at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.83. However, in the short run, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.65. Second resistance stands at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.92.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

There are currently 36,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 254.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 711,390 K according to its annual income of 139,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 144,190 K and its income totaled -9,700 K.