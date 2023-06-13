HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) kicked off at the price of $63.94: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 12, 2023, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) opened at $64.79, lower -2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.15 and dropped to $63.94 before settling in for the closing price of $65.65. Price fluctuations for HDB have ranged from $51.04 to $71.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

The firm has a total of 129341 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.47 while generating a return on equity of 17.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.55. The third major resistance level sits at $65.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.33.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,848,514K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,583 M according to its annual income of 5,750 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,953 M and its income totaled 1,532 M.