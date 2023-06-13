HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) 20 Days SMA touches 0.21%: The odds favor the bear

June 12, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was 3.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. A 52-week range for HIVE has been $1.36 – $7.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 185.00%. With a float of $83.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 16.24%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 43.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.16 in the near term. At $3.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. The third support level lies at $2.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are 84,239K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 356.90 million. As of now, sales total 211,180 K while income totals 79,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,320 K while its last quarter net income were -90,010 K.