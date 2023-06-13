HSBC (HSBC Holdings plc) dropped -0.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.19, plunging -0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.24 and dropped to $37.905 before settling in for the closing price of $38.45. Within the past 52 weeks, HSBC’s price has moved between $24.77 and $39.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.40%. With a float of $3.97 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.97 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 221656 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 38.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.2 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.25 in the near term. At $38.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.58.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 149.81 billion based on 3,990,018K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,277 M and income totals 16,035 M. The company made 11,945 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,745 M in sales during its previous quarter.