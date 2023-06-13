Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) posted a 28.07% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

On June 12, 2023, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) opened at $28.77, higher 4.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.43 and dropped to $28.01 before settling in for the closing price of $27.99. Price fluctuations for IEP have ranged from $18.03 to $55.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.60% at the time writing. With a float of $336.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.26, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +0.06.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.94. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Icahn Enterprises L.P., IEP], we can find that recorded value of 2.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s (IEP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.35. The third major resistance level sits at $31.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.00.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Key Stats

There are currently 369,197K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,101 M according to its annual income of -183,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,641 M and its income totaled -270,000 K.

