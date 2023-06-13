indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 110,800 K

On June 12, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $10.27, higher 1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.52 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $10.10. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.22 to $11.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.40% at the time writing. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.49 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 282,300. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,221,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s President sold 100,000 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $900,000. This insider now owns 6,341 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.32. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.47. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.83.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 160,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,800 K according to its annual income of -43,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,450 K and its income totaled -72,750 K.