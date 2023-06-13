Search
Zack King
Zack King

Investors finally get a glimpse of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) volume hitting the figure of 4.93 million.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $15.42, down -1.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.42 and dropped to $15.06 before settling in for the closing price of $15.49. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $17.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $858.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6364 employees.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.45 in the near term. At $15.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.90. The third support level lies at $14.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.76 billion, the company has a total of 893,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,287 M while annual income is 711,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
June 12, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) trading session started at the price of $31.15, that was 0.64% jump from the session...
Read more

A look at SITE Centers Corp.’s (SITC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
On June 12, 2023, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) opened at $13.26, lower -0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $63.70, down -3.35% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.